DB pours EUR 14.6 mln in its technology center in Romania

DB Global Technology, the technology center of Deutsche Bank in Bucharest, increases its share capital by EUR 14.6 million, the company announced in a press release on August 19, Mediafax reported.

“DB Global Technology's capital increase reaffirms Deutsche Bank's commitment to Romania, an economy that has confirmed and surpassed our initial estimates about the potential of the IT industry in the country, the existence of a robust flow of trained specialists, and a superior quality of the IT infrastructure,” said Mihai Ionescu, Chief Country Officer Deutsche Bank in Romania.

DB Global Technology, the technology center of Deutsche Bank, produces financial applications for the bank's global platform.

Since its establishment, DB Global Technology has carried out a total number of 700 IT projects, with a global value of over EUR 1 billion, consisting of innovative information technology solutions and software applications, made by the more than 900 specialists, employees, and collaborators.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]