Days of national mourning in Romania: What does it mean?

The Romanian Government has declared three days of national mourning after the death of King Michael I. The mourning days will be December 14, 15 and 16.

In Romania, the days of national mourning are set by Government Decision. On national mourning days, the flags will be flown at half-staff and the national TV and radio stations, as well as the cultural institutions, will have to adapt their programs accordingly. Moreover, all cultural, artistic and sporting events scheduled for these days are postponed.

King Michael’s body will be brought to Romania on December 13 and taken to the Peles Castle in Sinaia and then to the Royal Palace in Bucharest. The funeral will take place on December 16 at Curtea de Arges. Those planning visits to these places between December 13 and December 16 should ask for more information before going there.

Romania has marked several days of mourning after the fall of Communism. For example, the country also declared three days of national mourning in 2015 after the tragic incident at Colectiv club in Bucharest, which occurred on October 30.

In 2016, Romania held a day of national mourning on August 13, the day when former Queen Anne’s funeral took place. Before that, the country marked a mourning day on March 24 to commemorate the victims of the Brussels terrorist attacks.

June 26, 2013, was also a day of national mourning in Romania after 18 people died in a bus crash in Montenegro.

Other days declared national mourning days in Romania were April 18, 2010 – when an aircraft of the Polish Air Force crashed near Smolensk, in Russia, August 3, 2007 – for the funeral of the Patriarch Theoctist, April 8, 2005 – for the funeral of Pope John Paul II, March 14, 2004 – after the terrorist attacks in Spain, and September 14, 2001 – after the terrorist attacks in the U.S.

