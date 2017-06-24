Romanian Blouse Day: Free entry at Astra Museum in Sibiu, large festival dedicated to local traditions

The Universal Day of the Romanian blouse, which is dedicated to the traditional blouse named ie, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24.

On this occasion, those wearing a ie or other traditional shirt will get to enter for free at the Astra Museum in Sibiu from June 23 to June 25.

Moreover, the museum will also host a special event this weekend, whose program includes craft and educational workshops, a fair with traditional Romanian clothes and objects, presentations dedicated to the traditional blouse ie, and traditional music. A contest dedicated to the Romanian blouse will also be organized at the museum on Saturday, June 24.

Meanwhile, some 10,000 people are expected to attend the second edition of RomaniaIA Autentica, a festival that aims to promote Romanian traditions and crafts, and the beauty of the country. The event will be organized on June 24, in Iasi, Targu Jiu, and Hobita.

Last year’s edition of the festival attracted 7,000 people dressed in traditional costumes. Find more information about the event here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]