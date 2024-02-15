Two data center projects worth a combined EUR 500 mln planned in Bucharest

Two new data centers with a cumulative power of 40-45 MW are considered by developers to be built in Romania, meaning total investments of almost EUR 500 million, according to data from real estate consulting company Knight Frank, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The potential for Romania is estimated at 100MW, or EUR 900 million of investments.

"In 2024, we are already talking about two investment projects in Romania, with a cumulative capacity of 40-45 MW, and we are waiting for the urban planning documents for them. We are talking about investments of over EUR 400 million in fit-out and total investments of EUR 500 million in data centers. If we look at Romania's population and take into account the expansion of artificial intelligence and the migration to the cloud, we have the potential for 100 MW of data centers in Romania, compared to the about 10 MW we currently have in Bucharest. We are talking about possible investments of EUR 900 million in total," said Stephen Beard, global head of data centers at Knight Frank.

