14.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 22, 20:54

Hungarian group invests EUR 4 mln in Faget hotel in Sovata, Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Hungarian hotel group Danubius, which owns three hotels in the Romanian spa resort Sovata, plans to invest EUR 4 million in the Faget hotel to reclassify it from two stars to a three-star rating, according to local Wall-street.ro.

The group providers 260 rooms in its three hotels, a two-floor spa of over 6,600 sqm, two treatment bases with 60 treatment rooms and a conference center of 1,850 sqm.

Danubius’ spa and health services are focused on the salty water and therapeutic muds extracted from the Ursu Lake. Some 85% of the guests come to the resort to relax, treat or prevent locomotor, dermatological or respiratory disorders.

Romanian tourists currently represent 80% of the total number of tourists.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list