Hungarian group invests EUR 4 mln in Faget hotel in Sovata, Romania

Hungarian hotel group Danubius, which owns three hotels in the Romanian spa resort Sovata, plans to invest EUR 4 million in the Faget hotel to reclassify it from two stars to a three-star rating, according to local Wall-street.ro.

The group providers 260 rooms in its three hotels, a two-floor spa of over 6,600 sqm, two treatment bases with 60 treatment rooms and a conference center of 1,850 sqm.

Danubius’ spa and health services are focused on the salty water and therapeutic muds extracted from the Ursu Lake. Some 85% of the guests come to the resort to relax, treat or prevent locomotor, dermatological or respiratory disorders.

Romanian tourists currently represent 80% of the total number of tourists.

[email protected]