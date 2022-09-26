Real Estate

WeBuild defers deadline for bridge over Danube in Romania by three years

26 September 2022
The bridge over the Danube that WeBuild and its partners are building in Romania cannot be completed by the initial deadline of end-2022, but probably three years later - according to representatives of the Ministry of Transport citing a request in this regard filed by "a member of the construction association."

Alin Şerbănescu, spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport, said: "We did not accept these notifications, but, considering the pace of the construction site and the approach to this project, it is obvious that there will be delays," Adevarul reported.

The representatives of the Italian company have repeatedly assured the Romanian officials who visited the site that, in December 2022, the bridge will be ready together with the connecting roads. Access roads, including a railway crossing, are currently under construction, with a tight schedule and a moderate chance of being completed by December, according to Hotnews monitoring the project.

The bridge is one of Romania’s largest and most complex infrastructure projects.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)

