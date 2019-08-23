Danish meat producer invests EUR 32 mln in Romanian facilities

Danish group Premium Porc has invested EUR 32.5 million in a combined feed plant in Avrig, central Romania, with a view of boosting the production capacity of its local swine farms and compete with local market leader Smithfield, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Premium Porc, the second largest pork producer in Romania, has carried a broader investment program to increase its production capacity from 400,000 to 600,000 swine per year. It invested EUR 32.5 mln only for the construction of the combined feed mill (FNC), which was opened in the town of Avrig, in Sibiu county.

The Danish group’s ambition is to become the largest pork producer in Romania, a position currently held by the Smithfield group, which is controlled by Chinese investors.

“We have increased the capacity from 400,000 pigs to 600,000 pigs (...). We bought two fatty pig farms, which we are now refurbishing, and built the third combined feed factory under a EUR 32.5 mln investment," said Lars Drescher, CEO of Premium Porc. The group’s annual revenues in Romania reached EUR 70 mln.

