Danish firm buys Romanian betting site

Danish company Better Collective, which creates digital platforms for ​iGaming communities, has acquired the Romanian betting website PariuriX, founded by the Romanian investor and blogger Marius Cadar 11 years ago, reports Profit.ro.

PariuriX, a website launched in 2006, offers information about bookmakers, reviews or tips on iGaming. One of its main competitors is Ponturi Bune, purchased in May by the UK digital marketing provider XLMedia.

In the first six months of this year, the Danish company Better Collective acquired six betting websites in Europe, in France, Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“Better Collective will use all the resources available to develop the brand and the product,” said Daniel​ ​Damian,​ ​Project​ ​Manager​ ​M&A​ ​at​ ​Better​ ​Collective.

(photo source: Cadar Marius on Facebook)