Danish Eurowind envisages 3GW wind power portfolio by 2030 in Romania

Danish group Eurowind, active in countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Germany, is operating one of the largest portfolios of green energy under development in Romania, with a capacity of 3GW by 2030 – a size that would entail investments of around EUR 3 bln, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The company has been active in the local market since 2010, they took part in the first wave of renewable energy projects, and now they are seeking a large slice of the second wave that is taking shape in Romania.

"We like to explore young markets. You can't grow up in Germany anymore. Romania is no more complicated than Italy or France," said Joachim Steenstrup, director of external affairs and strategy at Eurowind Energy, attending the ZF Power Summit 2023.

In addition to Dobrogea, the location preferred so far by wind energy investors, the company is looking to expand throughout the country.

"Romania is not a difficult place to operate because of the bureaucracy," Joachim Steenstrup stated – at least not more difficult than Italy or France.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)