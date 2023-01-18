M&A

Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu takes over Ziarul Financiar daily

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu, known as the founder of Mobexpert integrated furniture group, completed the takeover of the core assets of insolvent Mediafax Group – namely Ziarul Financiar and Business Magazin, including the brands, the operations and the employees.

The two publications will now be part of Șucu’s newly created group MediaMex, Profit.ro announced. The assets were estimated at a value of just over EUR 6 mln.

Recently, Șucu bought from ING Bank the claim that the bank still had on Mediafax Group, thus becoming the main creditor of Mediafax Group (with a share of over 50%).

To take over the debts and later the assets, Șucu set up a vehicle, MediaMex Investment. The media agency Mediafax is part of another company, namely Mediafax SA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu takes over Ziarul Financiar daily

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu, known as the founder of Mobexpert integrated furniture group, completed the takeover of the core assets of insolvent Mediafax Group – namely Ziarul Financiar and Business Magazin, including the brands, the operations and the employees.

The two publications will now be part of Șucu’s newly created group MediaMex, Profit.ro announced. The assets were estimated at a value of just over EUR 6 mln.

Recently, Șucu bought from ING Bank the claim that the bank still had on Mediafax Group, thus becoming the main creditor of Mediafax Group (with a share of over 50%).

To take over the debts and later the assets, Șucu set up a vehicle, MediaMex Investment. The media agency Mediafax is part of another company, namely Mediafax SA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months