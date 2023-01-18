Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu takes over Ziarul Financiar daily

Romanian entrepreneur Dan Șucu, known as the founder of Mobexpert integrated furniture group, completed the takeover of the core assets of insolvent Mediafax Group – namely Ziarul Financiar and Business Magazin, including the brands, the operations and the employees.

The two publications will now be part of Șucu’s newly created group MediaMex, Profit.ro announced. The assets were estimated at a value of just over EUR 6 mln.

Recently, Șucu bought from ING Bank the claim that the bank still had on Mediafax Group, thus becoming the main creditor of Mediafax Group (with a share of over 50%).

To take over the debts and later the assets, Șucu set up a vehicle, MediaMex Investment. The media agency Mediafax is part of another company, namely Mediafax SA.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)