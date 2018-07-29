Daily Mail: Mercedes with Romanian plates possibly linked to Salisbury attack

A dark Mercedes with Romanian number plates was apparently spotted near former Russian spy Sergei Skripal’s home the week before the nerve gas attack against him and his daughter, British tabloid Daily Mail reported.

The car was seen on several occasions around Skripal’s home, at different hours as if it was doing a reconnaissance, according to witnesses. There were four people in the Mercedes, one of whom was a woman. The Police are investigating camera footage in the area to find out more about the car.

The investigators didn’t comment this information saying that the full story will be made public when the people responsible for the attack will be caught and sent to court.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent that was apparently sprayed on the door handle of their house. They survived the attack, which caused a diplomatic scandal between Russia and Britain. The British government accused Russia of being behind this attack.

Two British citizens, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were also poisoned with an unknown substance after the man found what appeared to be a perfume bottle and gave it to his girlfriend who sprayed herself with it. Dawn Sturgess died after straying herself with the unknown substance which was found to be Novichock, the nerve agent that also poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

[email protected]