Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 08:02
Business

Head of Romanian Fiscal Council argues for stronger budget revenues

10 December 2020
Romania's budget revenues from national sources, including but not limited to taxes, should reach over 32-33% of the GDP in a few years, according to the head of the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, Economica.net reported.

In 2018-2019 the total budget revenues from local resources were around 28.5% of GDP.

Thus, Daianu implies a net increase of 5% of GDP, or EUR 10 billion. Including the European money (the transfers from the European Union's budget), the public budget resources could reach 35-36% of GDP, Daianu reasoned.

He argued in favor of increasing the budget revenues since the deficit this year was caused not only by one-off expenditures (caused by the health crisis) - but also by rigid expenditures (that can hardly be reduced).

He argued that increasing fiscal and budget revenues by fighting tax evasion and tax optimization is a common topic in Europe (EU) and the US.

Romania must capitalize on this new vision and attitude of EU and US partners to lobby for a predictable fiscal environment and a robust public budget that finances basic public goods.

That means to be good corporate citizens," he said.

"The tax regime must be transparent and fair; all citizens and companies must pay - eliminate the loopholes that make the tax regime unfair. Tax evasion should not be tolerated, as well as incorrect tax optimizations, or undue rents," Daianu said.

