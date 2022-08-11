RO minister will “not allow” wheat exports above production surplus

Romania’s wheat crop, already 100% harvested, decreased by some 15%-18% compared to last year - but the minister of agriculture Petru Daea promised not to allow exports that would put at risk the domestic supply.

“Under no circumstances will the wheat be exported, other than that exceeding the domestic demand. I’m on top of it; I know what a signed contract means, I will not be taken by surprise. I am informed about each kg that exits the country, but I will not disclose it. I want the best for farmers and wheat processors,” minister Daea said, quoted by Profit.ro.

(Photo: Ginasanders/ Dreamstime)

