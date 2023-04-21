Politics

Romanian MEP Ciolos invites EC to explain plan to address grain glut

21 April 2023

Romanian MEP Dacian Ciolos (REPER), the former European Commissioner for Agriculture, announced that, at his initiative, the Renew Europe Group has requested that the subject of the crisis caused by Ukrainian cereals be debated in the next plenary session of the European Parliament, which is accepted without objection by all political groups.

Without a consistent intervention by the European Commission, the subject may slip into the area of populism and anti-Ukrainian, but also anti-European sentiment, the MEP pointed out.

"For the transit of Ukrainian cereals to be able to continue through the EU, it is important that the solution is European, and the weight of the aid granted to Ukraine should not be left only on the neighbouring states," Ciolos explained, according to Bursa.ro.

Unlike many neighbours of Ukraine, Romania recently decided not to ban imports of Ukrainian grains and oilseeds. But the farmers bear the high cost and face the outlook of another tough marketing season unless firm measures are taken.

The steps announced so far by the European Commission, including the new EUR 100 mln aid package for farmers in the region, are visibly insufficient. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

