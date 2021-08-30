Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 08:12
Business

Dacia Sandero becomes Europe’s top-selling car model in July

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dacia Sandero, one of the cheapest car models currently available on the European market, was the best-selling car model in Europe last month.

It is the first time when the model manages to achieve this performance since its launch in 2008.

Dacia launched the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway models at the end of last year, and the models were well received by the market as the design is significantly better than for the previous generations.

Dacia Sandero is made at Renault’s plants in Romania and Morocco.

In July, Dacia Sandero sold more units than the traditional European market leader, Volkswagen Golf.

However, it also benefitted from a favorable market context as overall car sales fell by 24% in July, to less than one million units. This was the first contraction in four months.

Sandero sold 20,446 units in July, up 6% compared with the same month of last year, while Volkswagen Golf’s sales decreased by 37% year-on-year, Digi24 reported.

Most of the top car manufacturers were hit by the semiconductor crisis. Dacia’s parent-group Renault saw its sales drop by 54% in July while Ford’s sales went down by 46%, and Volkswagen recorded a 19% decline.

Dacia’s European sales were down by 16% in July. The month’s winners were Hyundai and Suzuki, which recorded growing sales.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 08:12
Business

Dacia Sandero becomes Europe’s top-selling car model in July

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dacia Sandero, one of the cheapest car models currently available on the European market, was the best-selling car model in Europe last month.

It is the first time when the model manages to achieve this performance since its launch in 2008.

Dacia launched the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway models at the end of last year, and the models were well received by the market as the design is significantly better than for the previous generations.

Dacia Sandero is made at Renault’s plants in Romania and Morocco.

In July, Dacia Sandero sold more units than the traditional European market leader, Volkswagen Golf.

However, it also benefitted from a favorable market context as overall car sales fell by 24% in July, to less than one million units. This was the first contraction in four months.

Sandero sold 20,446 units in July, up 6% compared with the same month of last year, while Volkswagen Golf’s sales decreased by 37% year-on-year, Digi24 reported.

Most of the top car manufacturers were hit by the semiconductor crisis. Dacia’s parent-group Renault saw its sales drop by 54% in July while Ford’s sales went down by 46%, and Volkswagen recorded a 19% decline.

Dacia’s European sales were down by 16% in July. The month’s winners were Hyundai and Suzuki, which recorded growing sales.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks