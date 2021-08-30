Dacia Sandero becomes Europe’s top-selling car model in July

Dacia Sandero, one of the cheapest car models currently available on the European market, was the best-selling car model in Europe last month.

It is the first time when the model manages to achieve this performance since its launch in 2008.

Dacia launched the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway models at the end of last year, and the models were well received by the market as the design is significantly better than for the previous generations.

Dacia Sandero is made at Renault’s plants in Romania and Morocco.

In July, Dacia Sandero sold more units than the traditional European market leader, Volkswagen Golf.

However, it also benefitted from a favorable market context as overall car sales fell by 24% in July, to less than one million units. This was the first contraction in four months.

Sandero sold 20,446 units in July, up 6% compared with the same month of last year, while Volkswagen Golf’s sales decreased by 37% year-on-year, Digi24 reported.

Most of the top car manufacturers were hit by the semiconductor crisis. Dacia’s parent-group Renault saw its sales drop by 54% in July while Ford’s sales went down by 46%, and Volkswagen recorded a 19% decline.

Dacia’s European sales were down by 16% in July. The month’s winners were Hyundai and Suzuki, which recorded growing sales.

