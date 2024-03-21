Dacia Sandero still top-selling model in Europe, ahead of Tesla and VW

The best-selling model of the Dacia brand, Sandero, managed to keep its place at number 1 in sales in February, ahead of Tesla Model Y and VW Golf.

Dacia Sandero sold 20,380 vehicles in February in Europe, according to preliminary data from Data Force, exceeding Tesla Model 3 sales by 500 units, following a 14.5% increase in sales (9.6% for Tesla). In third place was the VW Golf, returning to the top of European sales after two years of decline, according to data consulted by Profit.ro.

After the two months that have passed in 2024, Dacia Sandero consolidated its position as the market leader of cars in Europe, with a total of 45,300 units sold, 16.5% more than last year. The Sandero is already in its fifth year, when cars usually start to see a downward trend in sales.

The VW Golf’s increased popularity, in turn, may be down to the return of demand for petrol and hybrid cars. Golf sales have advanced by a significant 51.8%.

The other models in the Top 10 were Peugeot 208, Citroen C3, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Yaris Cross, Renault Clio, VW T-Roc, and Peugeot 2008.

The Dacia Duster model ranked twelfth and is on a decreasing trend, with only 13,240 units (-1.5%) sold. This can be explained given the end of the current generation and the imminent launch of the Duster 3 model.

