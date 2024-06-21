Dacia’s sales in Europe up 2.5% y/y in January-May

The sales of Romanian automobile producer Dacia dropped by 9% y/y in May, when its market share decreased to 4% from 4.6% in the same period last year, according to data published by the Association of Constructors European Automobile Association (ACEA). However, its sales in the ytd period rose by 2.5% y/y, Economica.net reported.

The data cover the states of the European Union, the UK, and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

A total of 43,467 Dacia cars were registered in Europe in May, compared to 47,946 in the same period in 2023.

In the first five months of this year, Dacia car deliveries in Europe increased by 2.5% y/y to 245,293 units (from 239,368 in the same period last year).

Major car manufacturers reported mixed sales trends in the first five months of this year: declines at Tesla (-13.7%) and Ford (-16.4%) and increases at the Volkswagen Group (+3.2%), at the Stellantis group (+0.5%), and the Renault group (+2.8%).

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)