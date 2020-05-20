Romania Insider
Business
Sales of Romanian carmaker Dacia in Europe halve in Jan-Apr
20 May 2020
Romanian carmaker Dacia's sales in Europe dropped by 53% to 93,258 units in the first four months of this year, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association - ACAROM.

The decrease was steeper than the 38.5% decrease in the number of new cars registered in the European Union in the same period.

The decline for the Romanian carmaker started before the coronavirus pandemic. Dacia's sales in the first two months of the year were down by 29% compared to the same period of 2019 to 57,754 units. In the next two months (March-April), Dacia's sales plunged by 70% to 35,500 units.

The Romanian carmaker suspended its production at the factory in Mioveni, Romania, in mid-March, and resumed it at the beginning of May.

In the first four months of 2020, 2.75 million new cars were registered in the EU, a decrease of 38.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

