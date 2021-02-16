RO carmaker Dacia can’t produce as many Sandero units as it could sell

Stuck between the semiconductor crisis and strong demand abroad for its new version of the Sandero Stepway model, Romanian carmaker Dacia sees itself unable to capitalize on the market opportunities.

The Dacia car factory in Mioveni, southern Romania, has operated only during six of the eleven working days in February, Economica.net reported.

February 15 was the fifth day of this month when the plant had to stop activity due to a shortage of electronic components from certain suppliers.

The situation is widespread across Europe, but it occurs at a time when Dacia faces robust demand in France, Spain, and Germany, particularly for the new Sandero model.

Recently turned into the best-selling car in Spain and occupying a top place in France, the Dacia Sandero is a scarce commodity now.

The awards received by the third generation Sandero in Great Britain and France, where the model was declared "Car of the Year 2021" by What Car and Argus magazines, respectively, also played an important role in this success.

Unfortunately, all this good news for the Romanian brand owned by the Renault group is now overshadowed by the fact that all customers who order a Sandero model in February, regardless of version, will receive their cars only in June.

French dealers claim they sold everything they had in stock and wonder why the producer didn't make enough stocks last autumn.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

