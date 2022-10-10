Business

Dacia unveils its first hybrid engine at Paris Motor Show

10 October 2022
Romanian carmaker Dacia will unveil at Paris Motor Show the first hybrid engine to power one of its models - specifically, the compact MPV model Jogger.

Dacia Jogger will get the first hybrid engine (140 HP) in the history of the brand. The engine, not the car, will be exhibited in Paris.

The new propulsion group, which is a complex one, because it will use two electric motors, will sit next to the Dacia Manifesto concept car, which the public could only see in the photos published by journalists in September.

Also, the entire range of Dacia cars will be exhibited in the showroom with the new design details: a new logo, the specific colours of the brand identity, grey and khaki, as well as the new Dacia logo.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)

1

