Dacia Duster becomes best-selling SUV in Poland

Dacia Duster was the top-selling SUV in Poland, in 2017, according to data released by the Polish authorities, cited by local Profit.ro.

Poland is the biggest market in Central and Eastern Europe and the fifth-biggest in Europe.

Dacia Duster sold over 9.500 cars in Poland last year, surpassing Nissan Qashqai (8,055 units sold), Hyundai Tucson (7,649 units), and Toyota C-HR (6,086 units).

New passenger car sales in Poland went up by 17% last year, reaching 486,000 units, almost five times more than the sales in Romania. Dacia sold 21,600 cars in Poland last year, 27% more than in the previous year. The Polish market is one of the top 10 markets for the Romanian brand.

