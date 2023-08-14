Exhibition focused on Dacian civilization to open in Rome this fall

The exhibition Dacia. The Last Frontier of the Roman World, coordinated by the National History Museum in Bucharest, will be open in Rome between October 2023 and April 2024, Romania’s Culture Ministry announced.

The exhibition gathers some 700 items and is the result of a collaboration between 46 museums in Romania, Moldova, and Italy.

It is described as a “trip back to a time more than 1,400 years ago occasioned by items of an exceptional value, crafted from precious or common metals, ceramics, glass, wood, or ivory, inscriptions and statues from the collection of the National Museum of History of Romania and those of partner museums.”

The exhibition will also showcase various portraits, inscriptions regarding Dacian wars, and a series of Roman coins with a Dacian theme, shown for the first time.

Dacian civilization was the subject of another exhibition organized by the National History Museum in Madrid in 2021. The exhibition, held at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid, featured the Helmet of Coțofenești (pictured), a Geto-Dacian helmet dating from the first half of the 4th century BC, as one of its highlight items.

(Photo: Raluca Turcan Facebook Page)

