Cycling Tour of Romania returns after five-year break to mark 1918 Union Centennial

The Cycling Tour of Romania will return this year after a break of five years, and will join the celebrations marking the 1918 Union Centennial by linking the country’s historical regions, the president of the Romanian Cycling Federation, Eduard Novak, announced on Friday.

The tour will start on September 18 and will pass through seven cities, namely Alba Iulia, Sibiu, Brasov, Focsani, Buzau, Targoviste and Bucharest, according to Novak, local News.ro reported. It will be split into five stages, namely Alba Iulia – Sibiu, Sibiu – Brasov, Brasov – Focsani, Buzau – Targoviste and Bucharest, and will end on September 23.

“We’ll have five Romanian teams at the start, a premiere, the most awarded Romanian cyclists, Eduard Grosu and Sergei Tvetcov, who will come from America especially for this event,” Eduard Novak also said.

Information about the event will be updated on the Tour’s Facebook page here.

The Cycling Tour of Romania, which was first established in 1934, was last organized in 2013.

Irina Marica, [email protected]