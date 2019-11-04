Travel: Five of the most beautiful cycling routes in Romania

Lepetitjournal.com proposes readers five cycling routes accessible to all bicycle enthusiasts. Cycling trips to do alone or with your family, to discover the beauties of Romania and sweat a bit while doing it, which can’t hurt you.

Maramures

There are plenty of cycling routes in the mountains of Maramures, well marked, with different levels of difficulty. One of the most beautiful is the one that begins and ends in the village of Breb, a route of average difficulty, 27 km long. The route will take you through the picturesque villages of Mara, Sat-Sugatag, Ocna Şugatag and Hoteni, each with its specific architecture of the region, its imposing carved gates and old wooden churches. On the route, the landscapes look like paintings: hills dotted with haystacks and flower meadows, all in the shade of Creasta Cocosului, a 200-meter long crenelated ridge. A beautiful way to discover, at their own pace, the rich landscapes and heritage of Maramures.

Photo: Wikipedia/Mihai Lucit

Clisura Dunarii

Another interesting route to explore is Clisura Dunarii, on the banks of the Danube. The route starts in the locality of Orsova and takes you, 100 km further, to Coronini. For most of the journey, you will cycle along the road bordering the Danube and through Cazanele Mici and Cazanele Mari. On this route, you can admire all the beauty of the Danubian landscape but also the famous statue of Decebal carved in rock, the Mraconia Monastery, the Ciucaru Mare hill, and the Tricule fortress.

Photo: Wikimedia

Stana de Vale

Another perfect place for a bike trip is the Stana de Vale resort, one of the most scenic areas of the Apuseni Mountains. For experienced cyclists, there is a tailor-made route that takes you up to the top of Varful Poieni. This 7 km long mountain route can be covered in approximately 2 hours. Starting from Stana de Vale resort, head to Izvorul Minunilor and follow a forest path marked with a red line. At the first intersection, turn right, then left to arrive at the point from where the climb to the Poieni peak starts. After the effort, the comfort: arrived at an altitude of 1600 m, you will have the chance to contemplate the magnitude of your achievement and admire one of the most spectacular landscapes of the Apuseni mountains.

Photo: Shutterstock

Sighisoara – Malancrav

The beautiful region of Transylvania couldn't have missed from our list: we propose you the Sighisoara - Malancrav route that will give you the opportunity to discover the Breite plateau through centuries-old oak forests and generous orchards. You can pass through the locality of Cris or you can make a stop at the Bethlen castle, and then cycle for 31 km with Malancrav as a point of arrival, a charming, typical Saxon village where time seems to have stopped, which did not fail to attract the attention of Prince Charles. Don’t forget to visit the Apafi manor and taste the famous bio apple juice in Malancrav. The route is marked with red and blue.

Photo: Wikipedia/Claudiacn

Valea Bistritei

One of the most beautiful regions of Moldova, the Bistrita Valley, is full of surprises for mountain biking fans. Following the course of Bistrita river, which makes its way through the mountain slopes, the 100 km long route will take you from Carlibaba to Botos, Vatra Dornei, Rusca, Brosteni, and Pietroasa, on the border between the counties of Suceava and Neamt. On paved, dirt but also rocky routes, you will follow the relaxing course of the Bistrita Aurie river and then of the Bistrita river while admiring the small wooden bridges suspended over the water and its green nature. Along the way, you will pass by the Piatra Tibaului geological reserve, but also by the Ciocanesti National Museum of Painted Eggs and by the Zugrenilor Gorge that offers a breathtaking panorama.

Photo: Wikipedia/Qvadratvs

The original article (in French) is available here.

(Opening photo source: Pixabay.com)