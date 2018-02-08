CTP leases 40,000 sqm of logistics space to Danish group DSV

CTP, the biggest logistics parks developer in Romania, has leased some 40,000 sqm of logistics space to Danish group DSV, the fifth-biggest transport and logistics company in the world.

CTP invested about EUR 12 million in the development of the new logistics spaces, located in its CTPark Bucharest West property. The contract has a ten years length and the building will be used for storage activities.

“We are very happy with DSV’s decision to grant us again their trust. They are our tenants since 2015, when we bought CTPark Bucharest. Last year they decided to expand their storage spaces in CTPark Bucharest West,” said Remon Vos, CEO of CTP and Country-Head of CTP Romania.

DSV also occupies 55,000 sqm of logistics space in CTPark Bucharest.

CTP is the leading warehouse developer and manager in Romania, 700,000 sqm of Class A warehouses spread in 10 cities: Arad, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Deva, Ineu, Pitesti, Salonta, Sibiu, Timisoara, and Turda.

