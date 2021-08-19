CTP will build EUR 32 mln cargo terminal at Oradea airport in Western Romania

CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport, according to a press release of the Bihor County Council.

The total investment is estimated at over EUR 32 million, almost nine times more than the minimum investment required by the local authorities in the tender documentation.

“The project involves the construction of buildings (warehouse, hangar) worth EUR 25.7 million and the construction of the taxiway, the platform for access, taxiing and parking of aircraft, respectively car access, and the parking platform for the terminal, the amount provided being of almost EUR 6.4 million,” the Bihor County Council stated in a press release, Bihon.ro reported.

The terminal should be completed in 2023. It will be built on a land plot of over 14 hectares owned by the Bihor County Council, which the company will have the right to use for 25 years in exchange for a total fee of EUR 2.16 mln.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)