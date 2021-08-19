Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:05
Business

CTP will build EUR 32 mln cargo terminal at Oradea airport in Western Romania

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport, according to a press release of the Bihor County Council.

The total investment is estimated at over EUR 32 million, almost nine times more than the minimum investment required by the local authorities in the tender documentation.

“The project involves the construction of buildings (warehouse, hangar) worth EUR 25.7 million and the construction of the taxiway, the platform for access, taxiing and parking of aircraft, respectively car access, and the parking platform for the terminal, the amount provided being of almost EUR 6.4 million,” the Bihor County Council stated in a press release, Bihon.ro reported.

The terminal should be completed in 2023. It will be built on a land plot of over 14 hectares owned by the Bihor County Council, which the company will have the right to use for 25 years in exchange for a total fee of EUR 2.16 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 07:53
27 April 2021
RI +
A new chapter for Banat's water mills in western Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:05
Business

CTP will build EUR 32 mln cargo terminal at Oradea airport in Western Romania

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport, according to a press release of the Bihor County Council.

The total investment is estimated at over EUR 32 million, almost nine times more than the minimum investment required by the local authorities in the tender documentation.

“The project involves the construction of buildings (warehouse, hangar) worth EUR 25.7 million and the construction of the taxiway, the platform for access, taxiing and parking of aircraft, respectively car access, and the parking platform for the terminal, the amount provided being of almost EUR 6.4 million,” the Bihor County Council stated in a press release, Bihon.ro reported.

The terminal should be completed in 2023. It will be built on a land plot of over 14 hectares owned by the Bihor County Council, which the company will have the right to use for 25 years in exchange for a total fee of EUR 2.16 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 07:53
27 April 2021
RI +
A new chapter for Banat's water mills in western Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks