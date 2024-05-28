CTP acquires 270,000 sqm of warehouses and 30 ha of land from Globalworth in Romania

Industrial developer and owner CTP acquired an industrial portfolio of 270,000 sqm GLA and 30 ha landbank in Romania from office investor Globalworth. The portfolio comprises six industrial parks and complementary locations in Bucharest, Arad, Pitesti, Oradea, and Timisoara.

Remon Vos, CEO of CTP Group, stated: “This acquisition significantly expands our Romanian portfolio by adding over 270,000 sqm and introduces 40 new names to our diverse tenant roster. […] Additionally, the acquisition includes 30 hectares of excess land, which enables us to further our commitment to organic development in Western Romania.”

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for CTP’s Romanian portfolio, as it reaches the 2.91 million sqm GLA milestone of Class-A warehouses.

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross lettable area, with 12.0 million sqm GLA in 10 countries (as of March 31, 2024).

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe. It has become the pre-eminent office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Poland and Romania. In Poland, Globalworth is present in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk, and Katowice, while in Romania, its assets span Bucharest, Timisoara, Constanta, Pitesti, Arad, Oradea, Targu Mures, and Craiova.

(Photo source: CTP)