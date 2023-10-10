Crowe Romania launches the automation solution for implementing e-Invoice

News from Companies

From January 1, 2024, e-Invoicing will become the new standard in Romania, which means that all businesses conducting B2B transactions within the country will be required to switch to this system. This means that there will be changes in how accounting firms operate, as well as in the approval and accounting processes for the rest of the companies.

To make the transition as smooth as possible, Crowe Romania, in partnership with Digital Mind, has created a new specialized service for issuing, transmitting, and receiving electronic invoices. Companies can continue their operations as usual, knowing that they have a trusted partner in this process.

"Technology is evolving, and industries change along with it. It is our duty to keep pace with it and adapt our work processes, even in accounting. For this reason, we have already started working on digitization solutions to support the implementation of e-Invoicing in Romania, and we won't stop here." - Manuela Furdui, Managing Partner of Crowe Romania.

What does the new process look like?

The electronic invoice will be transmitted from the issuer to the national system through the SPV, where RO e-Invoicing will verify the invoice's structure and apply the electronic seal of the Ministry of Finance. Finally, the recipient (customer) will be able to download the invoice.

"We take digitization very seriously, and we have a dedicated team for the continuous evolution of our digital products. We invite you to discover this process with us." - Camillo Giovannini, Audit & Advisory Partner at Crowe Romania.

What is our advantage?

Unlike other services, before inputting invoices into the company's ERP system, clients using the Digital Mind application will be able to preallocate accounting codes, VAT options, and even cost centers, ensuring they receive exactly what they need. This process will apply to both purchase and sales invoices.

Crowe Romania is a member of Crowe, a global network of consulting, auditing, and accounting services designed to support companies with cross-border commitments. Ranked in the top 10 specialized networks worldwide, with over 33,000 professionals in 750 offices, Crowe provides detailed and transparent expertise in over 130 countries around the world. Crowe Romania ranks as the 7th top consulting, accounting, and auditing firm nationally, having offices in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

*This is a Press release.