Real Estate

Crosspoint Real Estate: Total investment volume drops 60% YoY in Romania to about EUR 500 mln in 2023

22 January 2024

2023 was a challenging year for the real estate investment market. According to an analysis by Crosspoint Real Estate, Romania attracted investments worth around EUR 500 million, 60% less than the previous year.

In Europe, preliminary data shows that the total investment volume dropped by more than 50% YoY.

Last year, 23 investment transactions were concluded on the Romanian market, with an average value of EUR 21.5 million, the same source said. Ten of these, with a total value of over EUR 300 million, were brokered by real estate agencies, while direct transactions totalled just over EUR 185 million. 

Crosspoint Real Estate advised on four of these transactions, totalling over EUR 35 million.

One of the top transactions assisted by Crosspoint Real Estate is an investment project by the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, both for the development of genomic research and a medical education center. The project involved the acquisition of two buildings in Bucharest with a total value exceeding EUR 15 million.

Another deal assisted by Crosspoint, this time in the local industrial segment, was the sale of the production unit of SFC Solutions Automotive, a major producer of rubber profiles for the automotive industry, to WDP, one of the largest players in the industrial and logistics space market in Romania. The sale-and-leaseback transaction, worth EUR 10 million, was one of the two investment transactions registered in the industrial segment in Romania during 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

