Comtesse du Barry owner to open luxury hotel in Romania

Romanian investor Cristian Preotu, the owner of Le Manoir group, will enter the luxury hotel industry next year by opening the first hotel in Romania affiliated to the Relais Chateaux international network, reports local Wall-street.ro.

Le Manoir group, which is expected to reach a turnover of EUR 6 million this year, includes the Comtesse du Barry, Petit Bateau stores, Michel Cluizel chocolate store, Le Bistrot Francais, La Vinuri and Sushi Room restaurants.

The investment in the luxury hotel will amount to EUR 2 million. The hotel will be located in Bucharest and will have a capacity of 8-10 rooms.

The investor plans to open a second hotel in 2019, in the vineyards of Dealu Mare. This will allow the company to create a touristic circuit, Preotu said.

The two hotels will include retail corners for the Comtesse du Barry and Petit Bateau brands.

(photo source: Comtesse du Barry România on Facebook)