Romanian MEP accused of defaming the country summoned to give explanations

Romanian MEP Cristian Preda will have to give explanations to the Council of Honor of the Order of the Star of Romania, as he is accused of having defamed the country.

“Because I criticized the Grindeanu and Tudose governments in the European Parliament, I am now called before the Council of Honor of the Order of the Star of Romania to respond to a denunciation that repeats the PSD-ALDE accusations of defamation of the country,” Preda announced on his Facebook page.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) are the two parties forming the governing coalition in Romania. PSD’s leader Liviu Dragnea said recently that he plans to reintroduce slander in the Criminal Code, targeting those who criticize Romania abroad by “lying”. He argued during a TV show that Romanian officials lying about their country in front of EU institutions could lead to sanctions, delays or losing advantages for Romania. His statements triggered worry among media watch organization ActiveWatch members, who warned of his intention to reinstate political censorship in Romania.

The Romanian MEP Cristian Preda will answer the accusations on March 28 at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

“I will defend myself. I’m not afraid of the corrupt people’s coalition. Beyond my case, a principle is at stake: the free and European Romania must be protected. I am convinced that I don’t have on my side a political party, but the honest citizens of this country. I am fighting for them,” Preda wrote on Facebook.

He also said at local Digi FM that he knows who denounced him, but didn’t want to say any names, according to local Digi24.

Cristian Preda is a Romanian professor and politician who has been a member of the European Parliament since 2009. He has also been a presidential adviser in 1999-2000 and 2007-2009. He was decorated with the Knight of the Order of the Star of Romania in 2009.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Cristian Preda on Facebook)