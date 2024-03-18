District 5 mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone enters race for Bucharest mayor seat

Cristian Popescu Piedone, the current mayor of Bucharest’s District 5, is the Social Liberal Humanist Party - PUSL’s candidate for the general mayor seat. The party officially nominated him on Sunday, March 17, when it also announced its candidates for the capital’s six districts.

Thus, Liviu Negoiță is the party’s choice for the District 1 mayor seat, Vasile Negrilă is the candidate for District 3, Daniel Băluță will run in District 4, Vlad Piedone enters the race in District 5, and Bogdan Pintileasa is the candidate for District 6. The only name that is yet to be revealed is for District 2.

A recent poll commissioned by the current general mayor, Nicușor Dan, who is also running for a second term, showed that Piedone would get 40.4% of the votes while Dan would come second with a score of 39.3%.

The ruling parties, PSD (Social Democrats) and PNL (Liberals), have not announced their candidates yet. They may decide to back a joint candidate or enter the race for the Bucharest mayor seat with separate representatives.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said recently that his party would back former mayor Gabriela Firea should the alliance decide to run in the elections on individual lists. An official announcement is expected this week.

Romania will hold the local and European elections on the same date - June 9. Read more about it - Romania's 2024 elections: The calendar announced so far

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)