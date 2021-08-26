Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Western Romania: Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients reopens in Timisoara

26 August 2021
The modular hospital for COVID-19 patients located on the CFR Stadium in Timisoara, western Romania, was reopened on August 25 amid a “constant increase” in new COVID-19 cases, Timis county prefect Zoltan Nemeth announced.

The modular medical system of isolation and treatment (SMMIT) in Timisoara operates as an external section of the “Dr. Victor Popescu” Military Emergency Clinical Hospital.

“Amid a constant increase of the number of cases and the number of people requiring hospitalization, this modular hospital was reopened, with 10 beds in the intensive care (ATI) section and 10 beds in the infectious department, non-ATI beds,” the prefect said on Facebook.

“Depending on the evolution of the pandemic and the need for hospital beds, SMMIT will make available other non-ATI beds, and, if necessary, all 54 existing non-ATI beds can be used,” he added.

The modular hospital also has a vaccination centre.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Timis county is 0.34 cases per thousand inhabitants, and in Timisoara is 0.39, News.ro reported. According to the August 25 report, 49 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Timis county in 24 hours.

At the national level, 849 new cases were reported on Wednesday, August 25, out of 36,998 tests (PCR and rapid tests).

(Photo source: Facebook/Zoltan Nemeth)

