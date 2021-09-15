Covid daily count nears 4,000 in Romania already

The number of daily Covid-19 cases already reached nearly 4,000 in Romania on September 14, up from 2,000-3,000 until recently. The 10,000 figure mentioned by the authorities as possible in October seems thus much closer.

According to Andrei Baciu, secretary of state in the Ministry of Health, the fourth wave of the pandemic will probably be the most intense so far due to the increased contagion of the Delta strain.

"I think it is essential to adjust the perception on this subject. The pandemic will not end in these months, it will not end in these weeks, neither in Romania nor in other parts.[...] A properly worn mask protects you to a great extent," Andrei Baciu, Digi24 reported.

