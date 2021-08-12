Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps increasing

12 August 2021
Romania reported 371 Covid-19 cases on August 12, the third day in a row with more than 300 cases since end-May.

The country last reported more than 370 cases on May 26, when it added 379 cases.

Most cases were recorded in Bucharest (101), Ilfov county (35), and Suceava county (24).

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic reached 1,086,109, with 1,049,156 patients recovered.

Three Covid-19 patients died during the past 24 hours, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 34,334. Two of them were aged between 60 and 60, and one was older than 80. Two of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 751 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals in the country, 98 of them to intensive care units.

During the past 24 hours, 27,803 tests were carried out: 12,767 RT-PCR tests and 15,036 rapid tests.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

