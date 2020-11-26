Romania logs 9,005 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania added 9,005 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 449,349 on Thursday, November 26, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 36,271 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported the highest number of new cases (1,355), followed by Constanța county (644), Cluj (551), and Brașov county (494). Five counties reported more than 300 cases: Hunedoara (304), Iași (387), Ilfov (392), Sibiu (396), and Timiș (302).

Twenty-six counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest were recorded in Sibiu (7.63), Brașov (7.02), Constanța (7.1), and Cluj (6.93). Bucharest had an infection rate of 6.56.

Since the start of the pandemic, 323,514 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 10,712 after 171 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Five were in the 40 to 49 age group, 22 were in the 50-59 age group, 34 in the 60-69 age group, 57 in the 70-79 age group, and 53 were older than 80. Of these, 163 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 13,248 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,226 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,011,887 tests were carried out at a national level, 36,271 in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 48,458 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 12,376 were under institutionalized quarantine. Another 70,873 people were under quarantine at home, and 58 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]