COVID-19 travel: Bulgaria tightens entry requirements for Romanians

Bulgaria, a popular destination for Romanians, has tightened the entry requirements for travellers coming from Romania.

With Romania's entry into the red zone, Bulgaria requires a negative PCR test (conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country) for Romanian citizens, even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, Digi24 reported, quoting information from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Passengers travelling with only a negative PCR test and without a valid vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery from COVID will be subject to ten days of quarantine.

The new rules don’t apply to those transiting Bulgaria. Children up to the age of 12 are also among those exempted from the requirement to present COVID-19 related documents.

(Photo source: Askoldsb/Dreamstime.com)