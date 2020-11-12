Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Justice

Court rejects the case on 1990 Bucharest repression (Mineriada)

11 December 2020
Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) rejected the objections to its previous ruling of May 2019 and returned to the military prosecutors the indictment file related to the atrocities committed by the Romanian authorities in June 12-13, 1990, Hotnews.ro reported.

The violent events culminated with the miners’ intervention against the opposition protests in downtown Bucharest, allegedly organised by former president Ion Iliescu to cover the law enforcement’s actions against the peaceful demonstration.

Military prosecutors argue that on June 11 and 12, 1990, state authorities decided to launch a violent attack against the protesters in University Square in Bucharest, who were campaigning mainly for the adoption of point 8 of the Timisoara Proclamation (the lustration of communists - including then president Ion Iliescu). Forces of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of National Defense, intelligence services (SRI), as well as over 10,000 miners and other workers from several areas of the country were illegally involved in this attack.

The attack was carried out in the morning of June 13, 1990. Four people died and 1,388 more were injured. Moreover, 1,250 people were deprived of their fundamental right to liberty for political reason, according to prosecutors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

