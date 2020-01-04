Corporate turnover in Romania to shrink by 40% in April, survey reveals

Under a median scenario, the index of corporate turnover could drop by 30% in March compared to the same month last year, while the decline could deepen to 40% in April, according to the outcome of a survey carried by the statistics office INS among managers during March 16-17, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The managers estimated the dynamics of their volume of activity and employment in the two months and INS estimated the turnover volume index.

The median scenario here means that an equal number of companies reported steeper, respectively softer, annual decline rates in their expected turnover index. The turnover index is typically expressed in volume terms, meaning comparable prices - such as to broadly mimic the volume of activity in a company.

More than 6,000 managers have answered the survey, of the 8,800 invited.

