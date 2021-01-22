Corporate Office Solutions to open 4,000 sqm coworking space in northern Bucharest

COS - Corporate Office Solutions, a supplier of office furniture and equipment, has leased 4,000 sqm of offices within the Miro project in northern Bucharest from Speedwell, the real estate developer controlled by Didier Balcaen.

The company plans to organize a coworking space in the newly rented space, Ziarul Financiar reported. Thus, the Miro Office project reaches an occupancy rate of 64%, and the structure is almost ready.

COS also rented 1,000 sqm of offices from Speedwell within Record Park in Cluj-Napoca, where it opened the Stables coworking spaces following an investment of EUR 750,000.

Marius Marza, managing partner of Stables and regional director of Corporate Office Solutions (COS), says the company relies on expanding its coworking centers in the Transylvania region and Bucharest.

(Photo source: Speedwell.be)