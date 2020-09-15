Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003. 

 

Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
15 September 2020
Romania recorded 1,111 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 105,298 on Tuesday, September 15, according to the daily report.

Separately, 591 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

The number of patients who recovered was not yet available because of technical changes to the data centralizing app, the authorities said.

By September 14, 43,244 patients had recovered and 11,374 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

The number of coronavirus patients who died since the start of the pandemic went up to 4,236, with 51 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of the latter, one belonged to the 30 to 39 age group, one to the 40-49 age group, six to the 50-59 age group, 15 to the 60-69 age group, 14 to the 70-79 age group, and 14 were older than 80. Forty-nine of them had previous medical conditions. 

At the same time, 6,881 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them to intensive care units.

By September 15, 2,110,024 tests were carried out at a national level, 21,049 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,879 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 5,748 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 37,014 people were under quarantine at home, and five under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

