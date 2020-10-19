Coronavirus in Romania: Almost a third of daily tests return positive

Romania reported 2,466 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of only 8,040 tests, according to the official daily report released on Monday, October 19. This represents a share of positive tests of 30.6%.

Bucharest recorded 581 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Next were the counties of Brasov - 139, Iasi - 125, and Prahova - 125.

Bucharest entered the “red scenario” on Sunday, October 18, after the incidence of COVID-19 infections in the city passed three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over the rolling 14 days. On Monday, the incidence rate in the capital reached 3.19, according to the official report.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 182,854 on Monday, October 19. Over 132,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 5,931, with 59 new victims in the last 24 hours.

More than 2.86 million tests were performed in Romania so far.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 757 on Monday. In total, 10,296 patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 20,968 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 9,678 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 47,407 people are under quarantine at home, and 48 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)