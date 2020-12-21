Coronavirus in Romania: Over a third of daily tests return positive

Romania reported 2,489 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of only 7,116 tests, according to the official daily report released on Monday, December 21. This represents a share of positive tests of about 34.5%.

Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 593,783.

Almost 502,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 14,481. 87 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest and nine counties across the country are still in the red scenario, with 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Meanwhile, eight counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Covasna, Gorj, Harghita, Neamt, Olt, Salaj, Suceava, and Vrancea, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,255 on Monday. In total, 11,430 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 41,342 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 10,738 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 61,868 people are quarantined at home, and 162 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)