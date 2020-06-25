Daily coronavirus cases jump to 460 in Romania, total nears 25,300

Romania recorded 460 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 25,286 on Thursday, June 25, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00.

Romania last reported more than 400 daily cases on May 3, when 431 cases were confirmed, while the country was still under the state of emergency.

Of the confirmed cases, 17,906 patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

By June 25, 1,565 Covid-19 patients died, with ten deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Among those who died, one patient was in the 50 to 59 years old age group, three in the 60 – 69 age group, three in the 70 – 79 age group, and three in the over 80 age group. All of the patients who died had preexisting conditions.

Meanwhile, 199 patients are being treated in intensive care units, up from 186 on June 24.

Throughout Romania, 1,149 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 72,658 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 663,558 tests were processed by June 25.

Outside of the country, 4,601 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (1883), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 115 of them passed away, while 72 have recovered.

(Photo: Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]