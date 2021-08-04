Continental buys new building to expand production and logistic center in Timisoara

German automotive parts supplier Continental Group has purchased a new building that includes a production hall and office space in the Freidorf Timisoara Industrial Park in western Romania.

The new building will also play an important logistic role: it will help the company expand the internal supply chain and infrastructure, better optimize and harmonize internal processes related to storage, local production, and intralogistics.

As a result of this, the company will start producing new product ranges for industries other than automotive. The German group invested EUR 150 mln in 2020 in Romania and plans to invest a similar amount this year.

In Timisoara, the company has two production units. One produces aluminum ducts for air conditioning systems, and the other produces transmission belts. The German group also has a tire factory in Timisoara.

(Photo: Continental.ro)

[email protected]