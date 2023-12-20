Central Romania: Manager of construction company detained after collapsed wall kills student

The manager of the company carrying out the sewerage works near the dormitory of the "Tamasi Aron" High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc, central Romania, was detained for 24 hours. The dormitory wall partially collapsed, killing a student and injuring three others.

"On December 19, 2023, following the questioning of several people, the manager of the company performing work at the foundation of a high school dormitory in Odorheiu Secuiesc was detained for 24 hours. The man is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm," the Harghita County Police Department reported.

The detained manager, Laszlo Szilveszter Sandor, directly coordinated the excavation work and did not adhere to the project's specified dimensions, judicial sources cited by News.ro stated. He also reportedly ordered the employees to dig down to the bottom of the foundation, over 2 meters, although the maximum depth specified in the project was only 1.10 meters from the current ground level before the work began, sources close to the investigation claim. As a result, the weakened dormitory wall of the old building collapsed, killing a boy, putting a 17-year-old girl in a coma, and injuring two others.

When asked who decided to dig up the foundation, the man admitted that he had made this decision and wanted to finish the work faster because winter was coming. He also said he was unaware that children were inside the building.

The spokesperson for the Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall, Noemi Zorgo, stated that the construction permit was issued this year on October 26, and the sewerage network works began on November 13, with a completion deadline of 36 months. She clarified that, according to the document issued by the City Hall, the constructor was not allowed to excavate less than 2 meters from the building's wall.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alex Nicodim)