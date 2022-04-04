Profile picture for user andreich
Business

RO Transport Ministry prepares Constanta Port railways for higher traffic

04 April 2022
Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced that the first 84 wagons that have been blocking the railway lines in the Port of Constanţa for years had been removed, News.ro reported.

The freight railway company CFR Marfă is preparing to dispatch a new convoy consisting of over 40 wagons parked on the railway lines.

The minister added that the representatives of CFR SA and those from the specialized departments of the ministry are working on a draft ordinance for the operationalization of the freight transport activity in the area of ​​the Port of Constanta.

Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta as Russia’s invasion has blocked off Ukrainian ports, Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said in a statement last week.

But the Romanian port may be unable to seize the chance to boost its operations because of poor railway connections that act as a bottleneck, CursDeGuvernare.ro argued in an investigation about the state of the port infrastructure.

31 March 2022
Business
RO port Constanța may waste chance to ship Ukraine's exports due to poor railway connection
