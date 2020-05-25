Italian company wins contract to expand dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city

Italian construction company Manelli Impresa won the contract for the expansion of the dolphinarium in Constanta, a city at the Romanian seaside.

The contract, with a value of RON 17.64 million (EUR 3.65 million) without VAT, was awarded following a tender, Profit.ro reported. Hidro Salt B 92 SRL Constanta and A.B.C. Val SRL Bucuresti also submitted offers, but Manelli Impresa won the contract.

The expansion works are to be completed in two years. The project includes the construction of a new basin of 3,094 cubic meters.

Based in Italy, Manelli Impresa operates in the civil and industrial construction sector. The company also has a subsidiary in Romania, opened in 2015.

