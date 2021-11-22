Constanta airport invests EUR 17.2 mln, not including possible new terminal

The investment program at Constanta airport in eastern Romania, to be completed by 2023, amounts to EUR 17.2 mln - not including a possible new passenger terminal that is currently subject to evaluations, News.ro reported.

One half of the money already earmarked for investments (EUR 8.5 mln) will go to the upgrade of the runway. The tender for the feasibility study on the new terminal has the end of this month as the deadline and, after the contract is awarded, the study must be completed within four months.

"The feasibility study will show us how much the project of the passenger terminal will cost, and we will try to apply for European funds. Also, the conclusions of the study will show if it is opportune to build a new terminal or the existing one can be upgraded. The project will have to be completed by 2023," said Bogdan Artagea, the general manager of the airport.

(Photo: Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta Facebook Page)

