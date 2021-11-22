Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 08:24
Business

Constanta airport invests EUR 17.2 mln, not including possible new terminal

22 November 2021
The investment program at Constanta airport in eastern Romania, to be completed by 2023, amounts to EUR 17.2 mln - not including a possible new passenger terminal that is currently subject to evaluations, News.ro reported.

One half of the money already earmarked for investments (EUR 8.5 mln) will go to the upgrade of the runway. The tender for the feasibility study on the new terminal has the end of this month as the deadline and, after the contract is awarded, the study must be completed within four months.

"The feasibility study will show us how much the project of the passenger terminal will cost, and we will try to apply for European funds. Also, the conclusions of the study will show if it is opportune to build a new terminal or the existing one can be upgraded. The project will have to be completed by 2023," said Bogdan Artagea, the general manager of the airport. 

(Photo: Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

22 November 2021
(Photo: Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta Facebook Page)

Normal
 

