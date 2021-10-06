Profile picture for user andreich
BVB listed digital transformation firm takes over software producer

06 October 2021
BVB listed Connections Consult [CC], a leader on the digital transformation market in Romania, listed on the AeRO market segment, announced the acquisition of 100% of Brusch Services, specializing in IT consulting and software development in nearshoring regime (provision of services to markets close to Romania).

The value of the transaction is less than 10% of the turnover and the assets of Connections Consult.

Connections Consult estimates that the acquisition of Brusch will increase its turnover by at least 10% in 2022.

According to estimates, the group’s turnover will be approximately RON 48 mln (EUR 9.2 mln) in 2022, and the increase prompted by the acquisition of Brusch is estimated at RON 5 mln.

Brusch Services is a company with 20 employees and collaborators, which registered a RON 5.09 mln (EUR 1 mln) in 2020, respectively of RON 2.45 mln in H1 2020. For 2021, the company estimates RON 4.6 mln turnover, out of which RON 2.27 mln already achieved in H1.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

BVB listed digital transformation firm takes over software producer

06 October 2021
1

